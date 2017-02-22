WATCH: This spoof video of Baba Ramdev singing Tere Naam is hilarious!

A singer in the making. (Source: OfficialPeeingHuman/Facebook) A singer in the making. (Source: OfficialPeeingHuman/Facebook)

Baba Ramdev has time and again proven that he is a Jack of all trades. From political commentary to professional wrestling, there doesn’t seem to be much that our mothers’ favourite yoga guru seem to be unaware about. This time, however, a funnier turn of events has put him right under the spotlight. Remember the spoof video that showed PM Narendra Modi and Ramdev ‘singing’ Baba ji ki booty had the Internet in splits? Well this time, it’s just Ramdev, who seems to be giving a tough competition to Salman Khan himself, in a hilarious spoof of Tere Naam!

Shared on the Facebook page Peeing Human, the clip is sure to leave you in splits! The makers seem to have dubbed a 2015 interview of the yoga guru with a national news channel to create the video.

