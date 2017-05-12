WATCH: ‘Abhi tak Baahubali nahi dekhi?’ gets a hilarious reply in this video

This video titled ‘Baahubali Or Ramesh Babu’ shows just how detrimental it can turn out for your love life and even family’s honour, if you haven’t watched Baahubali yet. (Source: Manish Dubey/YouTube) This video titled ‘Baahubali Or Ramesh Babu’ shows just how detrimental it can turn out for your love life and even family’s honour, if you haven’t watched Baahubali yet. (Source: Manish Dubey/YouTube)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released two weeks ago on April 27 this year. While fans of the epic fantasy-drama went ballistic watching the grandeur of the film-making, the question “Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?” also got answered, finally. And now, replacing the usual exchange of pleasantries when we meet somebody, is the question, “Haven’t you watched Baahubali yet?” In case you are among the few who are yet to, prepare yourself for a bevvy of judgmental looks and even worse, social ostracisation. This video titled ‘Baahubali Or Ramesh Babu’ shows just how detrimental it can turn out for your love life and even family’s honour, if you haven’t watched Baahubali yet. P.S: It’s hilarious!

Watch the video here.

Also, did you watch Baahubali?

