Baahubali 2: What if Bhallaladeva romanced Devasana? This fan made a video reimagining it all

The Baahubali fever is nowhere near over, and after clocking in more than Rs1,500 crore worldwide, becoming the only Hindi film to collect Rs400 crore, and counting, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Prabhas continue to rule our minds. But have you ever wondered what would have happened if Bhallaladeva and Devasana had actually gotten together? What would the alternative story line be?

Well, a fan went ahead and decided to actually show us what would arch-rivals Bhallaladeva and Devasana look like if they were lovers, and even made a mash-up of a music video with Rana Daggubati (Bhallaladeva) and Anushka Shetty (Devasana) romancing each other, to the song Humsa Naava, the famous romantic song from Baahubali 2.

Watch the video here.

The original video is actually from the film Rudramadevi, that starred Shetty and Daggubati.

We wonder what Baahubali aka Prabhas has to say this.

Watch the original video here.



