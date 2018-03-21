VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer gets a creepy twist in this parody

Seen the official trailer of Avengers: Infinity War? Check out this spoof now. (Source: File Photo) Seen the official trailer of Avengers: Infinity War? Check out this spoof now. (Source: File Photo)

If you are a Marvel fan, you must have seen the latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer. That is something every superhero movie fan does, right? Well, no! Some “die-hard” go on to create parody videos to show their “love” for the movies. While the trailer is an absolute treat for fans, this parody video posted by a Twitter user – who goes by the handle ‘awesomerawks’ – will blow your mind too.

It is unclear what motivated this bunch of people, but they way it has been curated will leave you shocked. Made using everyday items lying around the house, it is simply hilarious. Right from cars driving over the bridge to the Spider-Man looking up while riding a train, the scenes have been captured quite well. The video has generated much buzz on Twitter and had collected more than 2.5 million views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

What are your thoughts about the spoof? Tell us in the comments below.

