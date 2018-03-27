VIDEO: Krrish joins forces with the Avengers in this Infinity War trailer parody, and it’s all drama

By the time Avengers: Infinity War releases, you will have a selection of parodies to choose from. (Source: Charansh Juneja/YouTube) By the time Avengers: Infinity War releases, you will have a selection of parodies to choose from. (Source: Charansh Juneja/YouTube)

With superhero fans already counting down to Avengers: Infinity War, each trailer, poster or interview that comes out from the Marvel Universe creates waves and heightens the excitement. What these breadcrumbs and teasers also do is inspire people to get creative with the desi versions and reimagine trailers with Indian versions… and quite successfully at that as well. Be it clips from the hit comedy Hindi show Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah mashed up with the soundtrack from the Infinity War trailer or Thanos delivering Gabbar’s iconic dialogue, we’ve had quite a selection thus far.

The latest in the line-up of parodies is one that ambitiously places the Indian superhero Krrish as one of the Avengers. Done by a Youtube channel that seems to frequently come up with Indian versions of Hollywood movies, this trailer intersperses Bollywood drama – from Hrithik Roshan to Priyanka Chopra – into the much-loved superhero movie trailer and it makes for quite an entertaining viewing.

Watch the video here.

