VIDEO: AIB shared two ‘deleted scenes’ from Avengers: Infinity War you DEFINITELY don’t want to miss

Avengers: Infinity War: Along with the rest of the Avengers, the Hulk, Thor and the Iron Man come together to fight their most powerful enemy — Thanos — in this film. Avengers: Infinity War: Along with the rest of the Avengers, the Hulk, Thor and the Iron Man come together to fight their most powerful enemy — Thanos — in this film.

Avengers: Infinity War, packed with a powerful punch of fantasy and edge-of-the-seat intensity, has left the Marvel Comics Universe fans asking for more. Along with the rest of the Avengers, the Hulk, Thor and the Iron Man come together to fight their most powerful enemy — Thanos — in this film. And in case, you are among those who are still reeling under the effects of having watched Avengers: Infinity War and is having withdrawal symptoms, then guess what? AIB happens to have access to two deleted scenes from the film that you definitely don’t want to miss out on! You heard us! With a prayer of gratitude towards AIB on your lips, watch the videos, here.

Watch the second one, here.

Let us know what do you think of these in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd