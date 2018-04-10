Atul Khatri’s take on ageing and hanging out with younger comedians makes for a HILARIOUS watch

In his latest stand-up video, in addition to leaving us cracking up over his brand of humour, Khatri addresses the elephant in the room for many — ageing. (Source: Atul Khatri/YouTube) In his latest stand-up video, in addition to leaving us cracking up over his brand of humour, Khatri addresses the elephant in the room for many — ageing. (Source: Atul Khatri/YouTube)

Atul Khatri, known for his witty take on things on stage and on Twitter, seems to be feeling the old age kick in. In his latest stand-up video, in addition to leaving us cracking up over his brand of humour, Khatri addresses the elephant in the room for many — ageing. The 50-year-old claims to be “neither here, nor there”, that is he is “neither too old to be anyone’s sugar daddy, nor too young for a cougar to pick on him”. He then goes on to enlist the perils and the advantages of getting to hang out with the considerably younger crop of comedians in the country. For instance, while he, a CEO of a company himself, goes out for lunch with other CEOs, the fight will be over who pays the bill and when he is out for lunch with the ‘fukreys‘ (worthless), they will pay only for the food they had.

Watch the video here, to find out how relatable it seems to you.

So, relatable?

