WATCH: Assam floods bring MASSIVE FISH onto the national highway!

Assam flood situation is getting from bad to worse with every passing day that has left over 11 lakh people displaced and has even caused several people to lose their lives. But it’s not just human beings who are facing the brunt of the natural disaster. From the wild animals at the Kaziranga National Park to aquatic animals in the disemboguing Brahmaputra river are at the receiving end too.

The national highways have been submerged in water at several places and the situation is so bad that marine life from the river have now made their way into the city and village streets, due to the turbulent tides. One video that’s doing the rounds on social media shows a group of men standing on a highway in deep, high current water when suddenly they notice a giant fish. The fish is so big that it takes about three men to tackle it. Two of them finally carry the fish away — hopefully to safety. A local journalist from Assam posted the clip saying, “Big fish 🐠 on highway at Kaliabor, Assam. #AssamFloods”.

Though the people seem excited to catch a fish (and that too one of this size), the video depicts the sad condition in which the state is right now. Something which singer-songwriter Rahul Rajkhowa tried to highlight in his heartbreaking song.

It is not unusual to find a fish in flooded streets of Assam being located on the banks of Brahmaputra, and people don’t seem very surprised. On the other hand, people in Mumbai were thrilled to find fishes in flooded streets, and they thought it made their day. Remember when a Mumbai street vendor’s day was made after catching a ‘big, fat fish’?

Watch video here

He also shared few more clips highlighting the condition of poor animals affected by the flood.

Painful condition of animals in Assam during flood. I request not to tie up domestic animals in vulnerable areas in this time. #floodinassam pic.twitter.com/y88pl0gRXs — NANDAN PRATIM 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) August 13, 2017

Baby rhino rescued in Kaziranga. Poor baby parted from mother in heavy flood. “Missing you Maa, where are you?” Grief on his face is clear. pic.twitter.com/fwgo5V3Jul — NANDAN PRATIM 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) August 13, 2017

Heart Breaking: A helpless elephant is striving for life when fall in a gorge in Moriyoni. Local people helped to save poor animal’s life. pic.twitter.com/Q39Qb9ZrGP — NANDAN PRATIM 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) August 12, 2017

