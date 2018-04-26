CCTV VIDEO: Robber pulls out gun; man in cowboy hat tackles him to the ground

Have you ever come across a brave man who tackled an armed robber? (Source: Carnes Cares/Facebook) Have you ever come across a brave man who tackled an armed robber? (Source: Carnes Cares/Facebook)

A masked robber, who walked into a butcher’s shop and soon produced a handgun to probably rob the place, was in for a surprise when a man wearing a cowboy hat tackled him to the ground and finally managed to nab him. The incident that took place in Mexico on April 25 seemed no less than a movie scene. It was recorded by the shop’s CCTV camera.

In the 20-second clip, the robber was seen walking into the store and aiming the gun at a woman standing behind the counter and then at a man wearing a cowboy hat next to the counter. He then shifted focus to another person in the shop. The man, however, took that opportunity, grabbed the armed robber from behind and forced him to drop the gun. While the robber later managed to break free, he was soon caught by other people in the shop.

Watch the video here:

The man wearing the hat in the video has been identified as Reynaldo Cárdenas and he told The Washington Post that even though he looked clamed and composed on the camera, he was actually scared.

What would you do if something like that happened around you? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd