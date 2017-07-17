Are you guilty of texting and driving? Watch this video to find out how bad things can get

The video will unsettle you. (Source: FCB Cape Town/YouTube) The video will unsettle you. (Source: FCB Cape Town/YouTube)

Texting while crossing a road or walking is not a rare sight. We often find people talking over the phone while driving or even crossing the road, and though there are several hoardings cautioning us against it, things do not seem to get any better. However, in a bid to raise awareness, South Africa’s Western Cape Government has produced a 40-second video titled, “#ItCanWait. As it is clear from it, the video harps on the importance of keeping the phone away while walking or driving, since things ‘can wait’. It starts off rather humorously where it shows people falling down or getting hurt expectantly while texting and walking. It soon takes a grim turn when the hazard of texting and driving is brought to the fore, and it will clearly unsettle you.

Watch the video here.



