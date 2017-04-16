LIVE cam birth: Thousands cheer on as April the giraffe gives birth

April the giraffe has finally given birth to a son and people couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched them live. April the giraffe has finally given birth to a son and people couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched them live.

April has finally given birth and it’s a boy! Earlier this year in February, thousands across the world watched with anticipation as the giraffe prepared to give birth live on video stream. Often, Oliver, the father, was seen at the back of the video frame as he joined countless others in waiting for the calf and supporting the mother. According to a Daily Mail report, the giraffe was expecting to give birth in mid-February.

The 15-year-old April, who lives at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, New York, went into labour on April 14. As the news about the birth spread, thousands of people watched her on Facebook Live and YouTube. Apparently after a two-hour gap, first the baby giraffe’s hooves became visible and then its face emerged around 10 am. It was born moments later.

ALSO READ | ‘Giraffe mom’ mimicking April the giraffe’s live birth streaming welcomes son

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd