April Fools’ Day 2018: Funny pranks and tricks to poke fun at friends and colleagues

What are your plans for April Fools’ Day? Here are some pranks that you can try on your friends. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) What are your plans for April Fools’ Day? Here are some pranks that you can try on your friends. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

In the jest of April Fool’s Day that falls on April 1, every year people across the world indulge in planning and plotting pranks for their friends for an “unforgettable” experience. It is a day when everybody tries to make a poker face, irrespective of the fact whether they succeed or not — as the experience is all that matters.

According to the historians, Pope Gregory XIII ruled the new calendar to start from January 1 back in 1582, instead of the hitherto celebrations of the New Year at the end of March, making it the most popular belief of the roots of April Fools’ Day. Moreover, it is also believed during ancient days there was a custom of merrymaking as they entered into the spring season. As a result, there is a playful atmosphere around the beginning of the month of April, and the first day of the month only adds to it with tricks and tomfoolery.

Looking for some fun inspirations and practical pranks for this April fools’ Day? We have hand-picked some pranks for you that are popular on social media.

Ultimate classroom prank

Be careful in the kitchen!

Old school pranks.

Easy pranks with the everyday item.

Do you love eating a burger?

DIY pranks.

Sweet Pranks!

Pranks For April Fools’ Day

So which one would you try on your friends, family or colleagues? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd