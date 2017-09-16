VIDEO: First-in-line for Apple iPhone 8, this man camped 2 days outside store

YouTuber Mazen Kourouche camped outside an Apple store in Sydney. (Source: Mazen Kourouche/YouTube) YouTuber Mazen Kourouche camped outside an Apple store in Sydney. (Source: Mazen Kourouche/YouTube)

Apple’s latest announcement took the world by storm, and people are now waiting for the iPhone devices on the shelves of the store. While the excitement is fathomable, what lengths would you go to buy the new phone? Well, one man seems to have crossed all the limits by being first-in-line to buy the Apple iPhone 8, that too, 10 days before its release date.

Sydney-based YouTuber Mazen Kourouche camped outside an Apple store in Sydney two days before the September 12 launch of the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X models. However, his plan soon went haywire as the phone, that was supposed to go on sale from September 22, will now go on sale from November 3. Sharing a 2.46-minute video, he wrote: “I CAN’T BELIEVE I’M DOING THIS! (first in line for iPhone 8).”

The YouTuber’s act left Twitterati in shock, and a lot of social media users took to the microblogging site to express their astonishment. Check out some tweets here.

With 10 days to go until #iPhone8 release, @mazfromdecoda has set up outside @Apple George St to be customer #1: http://t.co/CJUN08HsJp — Fone King (@TheFoneKing) September 12, 2017

Tjoo people are serious 😂, 9 days before the release date someone is already in the queue.. someone gotta sponsor this guy http://t.co/Bwu7U4wuJj — Gilbert (@Gilbertgobs) September 13, 2017

ICONIC 🔑 GOOD JOB BROTHA http://t.co/Q50tSPs477 — Amit Kalra (@AMITNKALRA) September 12, 2017

