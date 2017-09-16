Only in Express

VIDEO: First-in-line for Apple iPhone 8, this man camped 2 days outside store

Sydney-based YouTuber Mazen Kourouche camped outside an Apple store in Sydney two days before the September 12 launch of the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X models. Sharing a 2.46-minute video, he wrote: "I CAN'T BELIEVE I'M DOING THIS! (first in line for iPhone 8)."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2017 10:27 pm
apple, iphone 8, iphone 8s, iphone x, first in line for iphone, iphone first buyer, iphone camping sydney, youtuber, indian express, indian express news YouTuber Mazen Kourouche camped outside an Apple store in Sydney. (Source: Mazen Kourouche/YouTube)
Apple’s latest announcement took the world by storm, and people are now waiting for the iPhone devices on the shelves of the store. While the excitement is fathomable, what lengths would you go to buy the new phone? Well, one man seems to have crossed all the limits by being first-in-line to buy the Apple iPhone 8, that too, 10 days before its release date.

Sydney-based YouTuber Mazen Kourouche camped outside an Apple store in Sydney two days before the September 12 launch of the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X models. However, his plan soon went haywire as the phone, that was supposed to go on sale from September 22, will now go on sale from November 3. Sharing a 2.46-minute video, he wrote: “I CAN’T BELIEVE I’M DOING THIS! (first in line for iPhone 8).”

Watch the video here.

 

The YouTuber’s act left Twitterati in shock, and a lot of social media users took to the microblogging site to express their astonishment. Check out some tweets here.

Shocked, aren’t you?

