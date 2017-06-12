WATCH: ‘I am not afraid of you’ — TV anchor shuts down maulana after he asks her to wear underwear to work

The video showing the TV anchor giving a fitting reply to the cleric is now going viral on the Internet. (Source: Mirror Now/Facebook) The video showing the TV anchor giving a fitting reply to the cleric is now going viral on the Internet. (Source: Mirror Now/Facebook)

Guess what Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Fatima Sana Shaikh and a news anchor have in common with a lot of us? All these women have been dictated by trolls and self-appointed righteous men to not wear the clothes they like. Chopra received flak for wearing a knee-length dress while meeting PM Narendra Modi, Padukone’s recent Instagram uploads of white swimsuits showed the ugly side of people who thought it was right of them to dictate what she should wear and the Dangal star became the latest to be slut-shamed after she shared pictures from a shoot on her Instagram page.

And Faye D’Souza, a news anchor with Mirror Now, while holding a panel discussion on how women have been time and again denied their freedom, was asked by a Maulana to come to her workplace in her underwear, if she wanted to be seen as equal to men.

“Maulana ji threatened me to show up to my work place wearing underwear because I want to be equal to men,” she said, after asking the panel to hold silence for 2 minutes. She said he made the provocative statement probably expecting her to throw a fit and lose control of her panel. However, her reply was a calm and composed: “Let me tell you Maulana ji, aap jaise maine bahot dekhe hai…I am not afraid of you, I am not threatened by you and most importantly, I am not rattled by you.”

