Latest News
  • VIDEO: Anand Mahindra shares clip of couple ‘tango-ing in a hauntingly empty ballroom’ in Davos

VIDEO: Anand Mahindra shares clip of couple ‘tango-ing in a hauntingly empty ballroom’ in Davos

Anand Mahindra tweeted a picture of the couple waltzing in the ballroom next to the pianist at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2018. "Away from the frenzy of the meetings," he wrote.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2018 6:18 pm
anand mahindra, anand mahindra twitter, anand mahindra tweets, anand mahindra latest tweets, anand mahindra latest posts, anand mahindra davos, anand mahindra tweets from davos, Indian Express, Indian Express News Anand Mahindra felt it was a scene straight out of a Luis Buñuel film. (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2018 at Davos might have seemed all work and no fun to many, but industrialist Anand Mahindra’s tweet might change people’s perceptions. One of the delegates there, he posted a video of a couple quietly ‘tango-ing’ in an empty ballroom as the pianist played music. The chairman of the Mahindra group said that he saw the sight while he was on his way to a nightcap event at the Schatzalp Hotel in Davos.

He also confessed that he felt like it was a scene straight out of a Luis Buñuel film. “Away from the frenzy of the meetings, this couple tangoed in a hauntingly empty ballroom,” he wrote, along with a picture of the couple waltzing in the ballroom next to the pianist.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 30: Latest News