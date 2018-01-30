VIDEO: Anand Mahindra shares clip of couple ‘tango-ing in a hauntingly empty ballroom’ in Davos

Anand Mahindra felt it was a scene straight out of a Luis Buñuel film. (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter) Anand Mahindra felt it was a scene straight out of a Luis Buñuel film. (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2018 at Davos might have seemed all work and no fun to many, but industrialist Anand Mahindra’s tweet might change people’s perceptions. One of the delegates there, he posted a video of a couple quietly ‘tango-ing’ in an empty ballroom as the pianist played music. The chairman of the Mahindra group said that he saw the sight while he was on his way to a nightcap event at the Schatzalp Hotel in Davos.

He also confessed that he felt like it was a scene straight out of a Luis Buñuel film. “Away from the frenzy of the meetings, this couple tangoed in a hauntingly empty ballroom,” he wrote, along with a picture of the couple waltzing in the ballroom next to the pianist.

Watch the video here.

More ‘Davos Moments’..Here’s one for a quiet Sunday evening. On my way to a nightcap event at the Schatzalp Hotel,on top of the mountain, I ran into what felt like a scene from a Buñuel film.Away from the frenzy of the meetings, this couple tangoed in a hauntingly empty ballroom pic.twitter.com/uPdIdXt4jD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 28, 2018

