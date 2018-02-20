This hilariously unsettling video had Amitabh Bachchan going ‘oops’ on Twitter

We did a quick look through his Twitter and realised that the ‘angry young man’, who is pretty active on social media, especially on Twitter, was caught off-guard recently after seeing a video. We did a quick look through his Twitter and realised that the ‘angry young man’, who is pretty active on social media, especially on Twitter, was caught off-guard recently after seeing a video.

You might be thinking that a man of Amitabh Bachchan’s stature and experience must have seen and heard it all. But we did a quick look through his Twitter and realised that the ‘angry young man’, who is pretty active on social media, especially Twitter, is sometimes caught off-guard too. One of his latest tweets show him going ‘oops’ after sharing a video that is equal parts hilarious and well, unexpected. The video shows an elderly woman out on a stroll with her pet Great Dane. As he leaps forward, the woman who had held on to the other end of his leash, is seen LITERALLY flying forward, as a result. No wonder Senior Bachchan was taken aback too!

