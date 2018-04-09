American teen hip-hop dancer goes viral with his ‘sensual Samba’ to robotic dance oves

Just when you though there are only so many songs you can dance to, this teenager would prove you all wrong! (Source: Twitter) Just when you though there are only so many songs you can dance to, this teenager would prove you all wrong! (Source: Twitter)

In a video going viral on the Internet, Kida Burns, a social media star known more popularly as ‘Kida the Great’, is seen dancing to the groovy, hypnotic Wii theme music. While he is an American dancer known for getting his grooves straight on almost all kinds of music, people closer home might be just as hooked to see the fascinating ways in which the hip-hop dancer who won the thirteenth season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation’, dances to the trance-like number. The 16-year-old, along with his partner, tries everything from a sensual samba segment to a robotic dance, as they attempt the viral #Wiichallenge.

Watch the video here.

Fascinating, isn’t it?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd