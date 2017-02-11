‘If not second, bomb Australia last’: After EU nations, Australia joins the race of becoming second

Why should EU have all the fun? (Source: The Weekly/Youtube) Why should EU have all the fun? (Source: The Weekly/Youtube)

Donald Trump took charge as the US President and made it every clear that it’s going to be “only America first”, which led to a competition among European nations to secure the second berth. But why should Europe have all the fun, right? So, now US ally Australia is in the race, after all, they don’t even have a foreign language, and share the same history with native aboriginals.

And the best part is, it reminds the US, “Please don’t hang up” and if they can’t promise them the second place it urges unabashedly, “bomb Australia last.”

Watch video here

Starting with Netherlands, 12 other EU countries as of now have locked horns to become second. With hilarious spoof videos taking a dig at various remarks made by Trump, they all have put forward their best foot forward and become the second best nation in the world.

And, along with EU nations and Australia, countries from other continents have joined too. Yes from Asia it’s Iran and Namibia and Morroco from Africa have joined the race too.

From Asia

From Africa

And if you are tired of all these earthly places, check out this video from ‘government of Mars‘ asking Trump to build a second America in the red planet!

This seems like a never-ending race!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd