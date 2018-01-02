Top News

Hot Water + Freezing Temperature + Camera = AMAZING VIDEOS!!!!

The latest scientific experiment to take the Internet by storm is the Mpemba Effect, where “hot water freezes faster than cold,” hence, turning water into snow mid-air. And the videos are fantastic. Take a look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2018 9:34 pm
snow cloud, snow cloud experiment, viral video, social media viral, social media viral video, Mpemba, Mpembaexperiemnt, indian express, indian express news This video will make you fall in love with scientific experiments all over again. (Source: Viva Frei/YouTube)
Related News

After a series of mesmerising photos and videos of freezing bubbles went viral online, the latest scientific experiment to take the Internet by storm is the Mpemba Effect, which is basically just throwing hot water into the air amid freezing temperature and watch those droplets transform into a snow cloud mid-air.

Sounds a bit fantastical, doesn’t it? But these videos and photos just prove how amazing this is – and fun too!

In Canada, where the temperature is around -29 degrees Celsius, a YouTuber named Viva Frei conducted an amazing scientific experiment on video that has now gone viral on social media. People have fallen in love with the Mpemba Effect, which is basically the phenomenon, where “hot water freezes faster than cold,” hence, turning into snow mid-air.

Watch the video here.

So, when you throw a bowl of boiling water in the air in really cold temperature the result is a snow cloud. Just like Frei, others have also taken up the Mpemba Effect experiment and have been posting the picturesque transformation of boiling water into snow clouds.

Isn’t it amazing? Which one was your favourite mention in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 02: Latest News