Hot Water + Freezing Temperature + Camera = AMAZING VIDEOS!!!!

After a series of mesmerising photos and videos of freezing bubbles went viral online, the latest scientific experiment to take the Internet by storm is the Mpemba Effect, which is basically just throwing hot water into the air amid freezing temperature and watch those droplets transform into a snow cloud mid-air.

Sounds a bit fantastical, doesn’t it? But these videos and photos just prove how amazing this is – and fun too!

In Canada, where the temperature is around -29 degrees Celsius, a YouTuber named Viva Frei conducted an amazing scientific experiment on video that has now gone viral on social media. People have fallen in love with the Mpemba Effect, which is basically the phenomenon, where “hot water freezes faster than cold,” hence, turning into snow mid-air.

Watch the video here.



So, when you throw a bowl of boiling water in the air in really cold temperature the result is a snow cloud. Just like Frei, others have also taken up the Mpemba Effect experiment and have been posting the picturesque transformation of boiling water into snow clouds.

Throwing water at minus 30 ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/V3EmcXnhNB — Hadrian’s Gate (@Hadrians_Gate) December 30, 2017

We could watch this for hours. Watch as boiling water turns instantly into #snow in Ramsey, #MN. Be careful if you try this at home, but take a video and tag us if you do! pic.twitter.com/au8XFMYRDS — AMHQ (@AMHQ) December 27, 2017

Isn’t it amazing? Which one was your favourite mention in the comments below.

