“Poem nahi yeh friend request hai,” actor Alok Nath extends a friendly hand to youngsters

This short clip is sure to make you emotional and miss your grandparents.

Old age is inevitable and with each passing day, every one of us is growing old. In a beautiful adult diaper advertisement, actor Alok Nath highlights the evident gap between today’s youngsters and old people. However, he does not criticise it, instead, in the form of a poem he brings forward a positive way of bridging that gap. The 4:25- minute ad, where Nath plays a 68-year-old Vijaylal Thakur shows him performing at a poem night in front of a comparatively young crowd, extending a hand of friendship and requesting to be included in the fast paced lives of the youngsters.

Watch the video here:

