“Poem nahi yeh friend request hai,” actor Alok Nath extends a friendly hand to youngsters

A short and sweet adult diaper advertisement featuring actor Alok Nath as a 68-year-old Vijaylal Thakur brings forward a beautiful message for youngsters. In the five minute clip, the actor extends a hand of friendship to the younger generation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 17, 2018 10:27 pm
Alok Nath, Alok Nath adult diapers add, Alok Nath in an add, Alok Nath adds, Alok Nath viral video, Alok Nath parody, Indian express, indian express This short clip is sure to make you emotional and miss your grandparents. (Source: Friends Diaper/YouTube)
Old age is inevitable and with each passing day, every one of us is growing old. In a beautiful adult diaper advertisement, actor Alok Nath highlights the evident gap between today’s youngsters and old people. However, he does not criticise it, instead, in the form of a poem he brings forward a positive way of bridging that gap. The 4:25- minute ad, where Nath plays a 68-year-old Vijaylal Thakur shows him performing at a poem night in front of a comparatively young crowd, extending a hand of friendship and requesting to be included in the fast paced lives of the youngsters.

Watch the video here:

