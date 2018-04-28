VIDEO: Alligator navigator! Golfer gets way too close to the reptile while playing

What if you were playing outdoors and found a wild alligator in the playground? (Source: dannygolf0724/Instagram) What if you were playing outdoors and found a wild alligator in the playground? (Source: dannygolf0724/Instagram)

Time and again, there have been several videos featuring different wild animals that have created quite a buzz on social media. Call it the increasing urbanisation or sheer bad luck, people find venomous snakes hidden between stacks of toys or catch leopards climbing down deep dry wells.

Something similar happened with golf players in New Zealand when an alligator was taking a sunbath and the players found it right next to them. That’s not all, they went way too near the creature to “disturb” it. A golfer named Danny Lee almost hit the reptile chilling on the edge of a water body near a golf ground.

A video posted on Instagram by Lee shows how he prodded the alligator with a rake and prompted it to go inside the water.

Watch the video here.

However, the alligator had different plans. It chose to stay under the sunny sky, giving no heed to the hapless humans trying to move it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd