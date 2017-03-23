Trending News

WATCH: Akshay Kumar’s new workout mantra with his pugs is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Boxing with his pugs, Akshay Kumar is all smiles in the cuddly 28-second video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 23, 2017 9:18 pm
akshay kumar, akshay kumar pugs, akshay kumar dogs, akshay kumar boxing pugs, akshay kumar video, akshay kumar pugs boxing video, akshay kumar boxing his pugs cute video, indian express, indian express news Akshay Kumar caught in action mode! (Source: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar knows how to make the best of his action scenes — not just onscreen, but offscreen too! The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood won hearts on the Internet as he showed off his boxing skills and left viewers boggle-eyed with his new workout mantra. Surprisingly, his four little pugs were also a part of his regime. Can’t believe it? Well, we have proof!

The 49-year-old actor posted a video on Twitter and Facebook, and we can bet that it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today. Boxing with his pugs, Akshay is all smiles in the cuddly 28-second video. “Today’s workout: boxing with these cute little goons 😜 #PugLifeThugLife,” he captioned it. 

While the video boasts of about 7,000 likes and 1,000 retweets on Twitter, it has collected almost 600,000 views and more than 130,000 likes on Facebook — that too, in just a couple of hours.

See his Facebook post here.

Several fans took to share their comments on the video:

Watch the video here.

Aww-dorable, isn’t it?

