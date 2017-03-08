Trending News

WATCH: This spoof video showing the UP election frenzy right now is hilarious!

Watch this video to see what the UP elections' frenzy is all about.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 8, 2017 10:59 am
up elections, akhilesh yadav, akhilesh yadav rahul gandhi mayawati, mulayam singh yadav. up elections result, up elections 2017, indian express, indian express news The video ‘stars’ Mayawati, CM Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Amit Shh — basically, the USP factor that is making the UP elections’ results worth waiting for. (Source: Bhaiyyaji/Twitter)

Election fever has gripped Uttar Pradesh and all eyes are now on March 11 when results will be announced. The tension is palpable as political parties have left no stone unturned to win this crucial polls. It seems this spoof video of the UP election frenzy has in fact got it spot on! A hilarious video by Beyondust and Jiya Films Combine showing the ‘dangal’ in UP is leaving people in splits on Twitter. The video ‘stars’ Mayawati, CM Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Amit Shah — basically, the USP factor that is making the UP elections’ results worth waiting for.

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 08: Latest News