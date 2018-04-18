WATCH: This AIB video about how bosses behave like parents is on point

Watch these bosses take their work relationships, a little too personally! (Source: AIB/YouTube) Watch these bosses take their work relationships, a little too personally! (Source: AIB/YouTube)

Focussing on your career is quite important in today’s times, but there has to be a balance between work life and personal relationships. As social media is buzzing with jokes and memes about the appraisal period, a video titled ‘If Bosses Acted Like Parents’ has taken the Internet by a storm.

In the video, a group of comedians depict how bosses act like parents and take their work responsibilities a little too “seriously”. Be it asking for new clients like Indian mothers ask their sons for an “eligible” partner or talking about all the hardships that they had to face as a fresher, this video has covered it all.

“Isn’t it annoying when your bosses try to parent you or treat you like a child? Watch these bosses take their work relationships, a little too personally,” the video has been captioned. The 5.20-minute clip, posted by AIB, had already collected more than 2.9 lakh views, at the time of writing.

