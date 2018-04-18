Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
WATCH: This AIB video about how bosses behave like parents is on point

This AIB video on 'If Bosses Acted Like Parents' sums up how it feels when bosses act like parents and take their work responsibilities a little too "seriously". Don't you relate to it?

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2018 10:27:41 pm
If bosses become parents, honest boss video, funny corporate video, funny stand up comedy about workplace, viral video on social media, best AIB story, best AIB video, indian express, trending news Watch these bosses take their work relationships, a little too personally! (Source: AIB/YouTube)
Focussing on your career is quite important in today’s times, but there has to be a balance between work life and personal relationships. As social media is buzzing with jokes and memes about the appraisal period, a video titled ‘If Bosses Acted Like Parents’ has taken the Internet by a storm.

In the video, a group of comedians depict how bosses act like parents and take their work responsibilities a little too “seriously”. Be it asking for new clients like Indian mothers ask their sons for an “eligible” partner or talking about all the hardships that they had to face as a fresher, this video has covered it all.

“Isn’t it annoying when your bosses try to parent you or treat you like a child? Watch these bosses take their work relationships, a little too personally,” the video has been captioned. The 5.20-minute clip, posted by AIB, had already collected more than 2.9 lakh views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

 

