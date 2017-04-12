What NOT to do: AIB’s new video on depression shows how Indians react

How to help depressed people? Watch out! (Source: AIB/Facebook) How to help depressed people? Watch out! (Source: AIB/Facebook)

What is depression? Even as thousands of people are coming out from under the veil of the dark world of depression, many others fail to realise the torture it inflicts on people and the things that must be done to heal someone. Instead of lending a helping hand, most friends and family members tend to think of it as “just a phase” and “shy away from revealing it to others in shame.”

Explaining how Indians react to depression by showing the same reaction to a person suffering from typhoid or fever, AIB’s new video throws light on the real problem. The quirky take on depression aims at helping people understand what is going wrong. “If people treated other illnesses like they treat depression. Watch Nikhil’s friends as they try to help him get rid of typhoid,” the caption reads. The 5.11-minute video has struck a chord with viewers and it is going viral since then.

