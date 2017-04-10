WATCH: This video showing Nana Patekar surviving weekdays is absolutely relatable

The actor’s different moods in movies like Krantiveer, Taxi no. 9 2 11, Tirangaa, Welcome and Khamoshi — if nothing else, seem perfectly relatable. (Source: All India Bakchod/Facebook) The actor’s different moods in movies like Krantiveer, Taxi no. 9 2 11, Tirangaa, Welcome and Khamoshi — if nothing else, seem perfectly relatable. (Source: All India Bakchod/Facebook)

Monday blues is one of the most common conditions that people today probably suffer from at the beginning of the week. From dragging yourself out of bed to getting yourself to work, starting with Monday, the five days in the week definitely drain us a lot! Just in case you are one among the millennials battling a difficult Monday and the other equally tiring, though less dreadful days of the week , one of AIB’s latest videos shows different Nana Patekar moods to represent each day. The actor’s different moods in movies like Krantiveer, Taxi no. 9 2 11, Tirangaa, Welcome and Khamoshi — if nothing else, seem perfectly relatable.

Watch the video here.

