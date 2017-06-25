After Kerala reporter gets drenched by sea wave, this Irish weatherman gets blown away by the wind

Don’t mess with mother nature! Don’t mess with mother nature!

Being a weather reporter can be a dangerous job, no matter which part of the world you are in. Just about 10 days back we had a reporter in Kerala talking about the monsoon when a huge sea wave unexpectedly came and drenched him all through. Well, now a reporter in Ireland faced a similar situation when a massive gust of wind blew him away.

Irish channel TV3’s weatherman Derick Hartigan was blown by the wind mid-report, with his umbrella in tow. Caught off-balance, Hartigan had to take a couple of steps out of the frame and though he tried to regain some composure after getting back on, but that was not to be as Hartigan as well his colleagues back at the newsroom burst out laughing.

Watch the hilarious video here.

Here’s the reporter in Kerala who got hit by a wave in the middle of his monsoon report.

