WATCH: Crowd badly beats up sole Nigerian student in Greater Noida

African attacked! (Source: Association of African Students in India/Facebook) African attacked! (Source: Association of African Students in India/Facebook)

Following the death of a 17-year-old teenager due to suspected drug overdose, four Nigerians were beaten up in Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk area on Monday evening. The boy’s family accused their five Nigerian neighbours of murder and demanded their arrest.

Police said that around 7 pm, four Nigerians who were near Ansal Plaza in Pari Chowk area were attacked by residents while the windscreen of one of their cars was smashed. Five people have been arrested in connection with attacks.

An association of African students residing in the area also put out a message asking them to stay inside. “All African students residing in Greater Noida and its environs are hereby requested to stay at home for their safety as there is a serious mob attack against African students living there,” the message read.

A video surfaced online, showing how an entire mob alarmingly beat a lone foreigner in Ansal Plaza, Noida. The 1-minute 23-second video was uploaded by the Association of African Students in India.

Watch the video here.

After the shocking incident, hundreds of locals staged a protest to demand that all Africans be asked to vacate immediately from the residential colonies in Greater Noida.

