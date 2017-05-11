WATCH: This Afreen Afreen and Closer mash-up cover will leave you spellbound

Sung by Samarth Swarup and beautifully shot, this Closer/Afreen mash-up cover is winning hearts on the Internet. (Source: Samarth Swarup/YouTube) Sung by Samarth Swarup and beautifully shot, this Closer/Afreen mash-up cover is winning hearts on the Internet. (Source: Samarth Swarup/YouTube)

As much as we have loved grooving to Closer by The Chainsmokers in the past one year or so, we have hummed along with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Khan as they serenaded us with ‘Afreen, Afreen’. Would you believe us if we say that there is actually a cover that brings together these two popular songs in a beautiful mash-up? Well, you should. Sung by Samarth Swarup and beautifully shot, this Closer/Afreen mash-up cover is winning hearts on the Internet. With over 65,000 views on YouTube, in a matter of just a few days, this cover has increasingly become popular and for just the right reasons.

Watch the video here.

Did you like the cover? Let us know in the comments section below.

