WATCH: What if people used up all the ‘good’ things? Here’s a reminder for the gen-next

With a simple social experiment using colours, this video is a good reminder to everyone using up natural resources. (Source: Facebook) With a simple social experiment using colours, this video is a good reminder to everyone using up natural resources. (Source: Facebook)

With World Environment Day celebrations a while back, there was much buzz about making the planet plastic free and adopting measures to make it “greener” and “safer”. Not just for us, but for the future generation as well — who might not even get a chance to witness the beauty of the planet. Drawing attention to how our actions might affect the next generation, a poignant video shows what happens when people use everything for themselves.

In the footage going viral, a group of adults participated in a sit-and-draw activity, where the coordinator clearly urged them to choose the colours wisely and leave some behind as there was a second group that needed those colours as well. They painted some stunning pictures, but what happened when the second group came is quite depressing. Wondering why?

Watch the video here.

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd