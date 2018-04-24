VIDEO: Twitterati LOVE Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Kajra re’ moves to ‘Kala Chashma’

Do Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Kajra re moves make you nostalgic? (Source: Twitter/@AbhishekB_ar) Do Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Kajra re moves make you nostalgic? (Source: Twitter/@AbhishekB_ar)

While recently Abhishek Bachchan was in a bit of a serious mood when he took over social media to slam people who trolled him for living with his parents, seems like that seriousness has faded away and now the actor is back to being his jolly self. A video of the 42-year-old, which is going viral on social media, is a proof to that. In the 13-second clip, junior Bachchan – along with Ranbir Kapoor – worked Kajra re‘s hook steps on the popular track Kala Chashma.

This was at a charity football match in Singapore, which had other Bollywood celebrities participating as well as in attendance.

In the video, the duo is joined by a third, syncronising their steps and winning a whole lot of love on the Internet. Tweeted out by @AbhishekB_ar, the video has garnered quite some attention and is making Tweeple go ‘awww’ with nostalgia. Watch the video here:

Later junior Bachchan himself gave the video a thumbs-up and said that these were the only steps the duo knew, which is why the mash-up.

Hahaha. Ranbir and I just couldn’t get the steps so we did one that we knew. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 23, 2018

Wondering what the Tweeple had to say about the actor’s moves? Check out some of the reactions here:

Hahaha excellent — kishore bhatt EF (@BigB_FB_Group) April 23, 2018

That’s good one — Ritika Thakral (@kaksmithi) April 22, 2018

That’s good one — Ritika Thakral (@kaksmithi) April 22, 2018

What do you think of the video? Have you seen any others like it? Tell us in the comments below or tweet out to us @ietrending.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd