Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
VIDEO: Twitterati LOVE Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Kajra re’ moves to ‘Kala Chashma’

A video of Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor dancing Kajra Re's hook step to Kala Chashma at a charity football match in Singapore has captured the attention of fans online. The 13-second clip is being widely shared on social media, and even Bachchan gave it a thumbs up.

Do Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor's Kajra re moves make you nostalgic?
While recently Abhishek Bachchan was in a bit of a serious mood when he took over social media to slam people who trolled him for living with his parents, seems like that seriousness has faded away and now the actor is back to being his jolly self. A video of the 42-year-old, which is going viral on social media, is a proof to that. In the 13-second clip, junior Bachchan – along with Ranbir Kapoor – worked Kajra re‘s hook steps on the popular track Kala Chashma.

This was at a charity football match in Singapore, which had other Bollywood celebrities participating as well as in attendance.

In the video, the duo is joined by a third, syncronising their steps and winning a whole lot of love on the Internet. Tweeted out by @AbhishekB_ar, the video has garnered quite some attention and is making Tweeple go ‘awww’ with nostalgia. Watch the video here:

Later junior Bachchan himself gave the video a thumbs-up and said that these were the only steps the duo knew, which is why the mash-up.

Wondering what the Tweeple had to say about the actor’s moves? Check out some of the reactions here:

What do you think of the video? Have you seen any others like it? Tell us in the comments below or tweet out to us @ietrending.

