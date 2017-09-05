Video: On Teacher’s Day, this HILARIOUS spoof on Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar will leave you ROFL-ing

The story is of a young girl who fights against her parents and society to pursue her dreams of becoming a math lecturer by teaching anonymously online. Unbelievable? Yes! ROFL-funny? Absolutely! The story is of a young girl who fights against her parents and society to pursue her dreams of becoming a math lecturer by teaching anonymously online. Unbelievable? Yes! ROFL-funny? Absolutely!

‘Don’t become a teacher, there is no future in it’, said NO parent to their child, ever! Especially if you’re a middle-class Indian girl, then most parents would egg you on to do your BEd so that you can have a respectable teacher’s job, should all else fail. But that’s not the case with this young girl, who dreams of becoming a lecturer but her insensitive father would just not let that be.

On Teacher’s Day, comedy film outfit TVF has come out with a hilarious spoof of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Secret Superstar. Called Secret Lecturer, the story is of a young girl who fights against her parents and society to pursue her dreams of becoming a math lecturer by teaching anonymously online. Unbelievable? Yes! ROFL-funny? Absolutely!

The guys have successfully recreated the Secret Superstar trailer, moulding it to suit the new storyline, so well, that we honestly wouldn’t mind watching a full-blown movie of just this.

Watch the video here.



And if you haven’t seen the original trailer, here you go.



For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd