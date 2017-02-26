WATCH: Aamir Khan drives home a beautiful point on feminism in this TV ad

Post Dangal, Aamir Khan is back in a moving TV commercial ad promoting women empowerment. (Source: Youtube) Post Dangal, Aamir Khan is back in a moving TV commercial ad promoting women empowerment. (Source: Youtube)

Promoting social messages has become actor Aamir Khan’s forte. Be it hosting the socially relevant show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ or lending his support to the Narmada Bachao Andolan, none can put across messages as magically as Khan. Riding high on the success of his film Dangal – one that breaks many stereotypes about women – the actor is now seen in a feel-good television commercial promoting women empowerment.

Posted by Star Plus, the ad features Khan as the owner of a sweet shop. Things take a sweeter route when he holds his daughters responsible for his business’s new-found success. The commercial ends with an offbeat and very special gesture that sends out strong ripples of gender equality and feminism.

The ad has gone viral, generating a lot of positive discussion around the subject of changing mindsets.

Watch the video here:

