Video of a 10m-tall frozen waterfall (thanks to pipe leak) from abandoned building goes viral

A frozen waterfall from an abandoned building in China has become a local attraction. (Source: Facebook) A frozen waterfall from an abandoned building in China has become a local attraction. (Source: Facebook)

This accidentally built ice wonderland that could easily be a real incarnation of a scene from Frozen has taken the world by storm. It all started when a pipe started leaking in an abandoned building in China. The leaking water turned into a waterfall from an apartment’s window, which eventually turned into a giant 10m frozen waterfall as the temperature in the area kept going south.

A video of the ice wonderland has been posted on Facebook by People’s Daily China, showing people visiting the abandoned building now that an accidental leak has turned into this monumental frozen waterfall. Apparently, water had been leaking since October but it was only now that the people noticed it, once the water froze thanks to the dip in temperature of the city.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd