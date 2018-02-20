WATCH: This 93-year-old woman’s workout with her trainer will give you fitness goals

Want some motivation to pull you through the day? Check this video out. (Source: joana_zanin10/Twitter) Want some motivation to pull you through the day? Check this video out. (Source: joana_zanin10/Twitter)

Old age comes with many fitness problems, and doctors often advise the elderly to stay active by indulging in some kind of physical exercise. It seems like a 93-year-old lady took that advise a bit too seriously. In a 1.42-minute viral video posted by Joana_zanin10 on Twitter, the adorable old woman can be seen following a workout regime along with her fitness trainer.

Although she is sitting on a chair while doing the exercises, it is her enthusiasm that will keep you hooked on to the video. Want some motivation to pull you through the day? Steal a glance at the amazing clip. At the time of writing, the video had collected over 1.5 lakh retweets and 4.2 lakh likes.

Watch the video here:

My mom trains this 93 year old and it’s the cutest thing ever. Her laugh and smile makes her young #blessedpic.twitter.com/oeRWylrLV4 — jo (@joana_zanin10) February 15, 2018

