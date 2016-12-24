8 Christmas videos that’ll add to your happiness this holiday season

Christmas ads that struck a chord with many on the Internet Christmas ads that struck a chord with many on the Internet

It’s that time of the year again when people want to wear their party hats and dancing shoes to celebrate close of the year, the week that starts with Christmas. While in India, the festival is not as popular as Diwali, the trend of celebrating Christmas is catching up. This year, people have begun the fun already as the day falls over the weekend; celebrations across the country began on December 23 itself.

And festivals are all about family and friends. Coming together to gorge on delicious cakes and sip on fine wine (in permissible limits) with your loved ones, hopping from one house to another sharing meals, exchanging gifts, isn’t that what makes a festival joyous?!

And while people are busy celebrating, you might have across a lot of people wishing their friends on social media a merry Christmas and happy new year. With the wishes are floating adorable videos centred around Christmas which many brands have come up with, especially in the United States and United Kingdom.

The advertisements tend to capitalise on people’s emotions attached to the festival; homecoming, celebrating with family, unusual gift. Remember John Lewis’s tale of Buster the Boxer ad in which the dog’s fascination with jumping melted people’s hearts? The video has 24 millions views within two months. The Marks and Spencer ad on Santa Claus and Mrs Claus delivering gifts to children has also gone viral.

Check out the unique ads on Christmas here.

Have something to add to the story? Tell us in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd