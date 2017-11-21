Indian Army creates Guinness record with 58 personnel riding ONE motorbike

This daredevil stunt has got the Indian Army a mention in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records. (Source: ADGPI – Indian Army/Facebook) This daredevil stunt has got the Indian Army a mention in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records. (Source: ADGPI – Indian Army/Facebook)

In a spectacular display of daredevilry, a team of Army Service Corps (ASC) entered the Guinness Book of World Records. These 58 Indian army personnel rode a 500 cc Royal Enfield motorbike for 1,200m at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Karnataka. Popularly known as Tornadoes, these army men set a new record at the Indian Air Force base in Bengaluru.

The group of 58 corps that was led by Major Bunny Sharma were dressed in tricolour on the vanguard, while the bike was steered by Subedar Rampal Yadav. The other people were standing on the flanks of the two wheels. Apparently, the ASC team hold 19 world and national records and have showcased their masterclass stunts at over 1,000 shows across the world.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted the record-breaking video saying, “Motorcycle team of #ArmyServiceCorps, #TORNADOES, broke another World Record on November 19, 2017 wherein 58 men rode on a single moving motorcycle.The act was performed for the Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of Records and Unique World Records at Yelahanka #Bengaluru”.

