WATCH: Disturbing CCTV footage of 23-year-old Noida techie getting shot to death

Anjali Rathore was working for a mobile manufacturing company and was shot dead at the parking lot of her Sector 62, Shatabdi Vihar residence. (Source: WION/YouTube) Anjali Rathore was working for a mobile manufacturing company and was shot dead at the parking lot of her Sector 62, Shatabdi Vihar residence. (Source: WION/YouTube)

In a chilling incident recently, a 23-year-old trainee software engineer was reportedly shot dead in her apartment at Noida, in Uttar Pradesh. Anjali Rathore was working for a mobile manufacturing company and was shot dead at the parking lot of her Sector 62, Shatabdi Vihar residence. It is now the CCTV footage that is being touted as that of the incident, which is now going viral on social media. Originally hailing from Haryana’s Yamuna Vihar, Rathore was reportedly taken to Fortis Hospital immediately, but was declared dead by the doctors there. The footage shows a man running after and shooting at a woman, while she dodged the bullet and ran for her safety.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd