10-minute video on how to sharpen a pencil: Please do NOT watch

Want to learn how to sharpen a pencil? (Source: Matthijs Coevert/YouTube) Want to learn how to sharpen a pencil? (Source: Matthijs Coevert/YouTube)

When we were young, a sharpener was a kind of magical tool for us, wasn’t it? Turning the pencil to see its edges getting sharper was a delightful sight. But, did you ever wonder how a sharpener works, and what is the right way to sharpen a pencil?

Well, if you did, there is a 9.27-minute video on YouTube that guides people on “how to sharpen pencils”. No, we are not kidding. And if that wasn’t creepy enough, what’s bizarre is that the man keeps a straight face while teaching the “art” to his viewers. A practical and theoretical treatise on the artisanal craft of pencil sharpening. The number #2 pencil sharpener in the world, David Rees takes viewers through the delicate process of sharpening a pencil by hand,” the caption reads.

Some users also shared funny thoughts after watching the video. A user went on to comment, “I keep getting this strange suspicion that he’s trolling us,” and another one wrote: “This is how hipsters are about their home brew coffee.”

One viewer commented, “I’ve been sharpening my pencil at school wrong this whole time!” and another one said, “My pencil keeps breaking every time I sharpen it, I’m giving up now, it’s pointless.”

