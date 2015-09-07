Video: Shaolin monk runs on water for 125 metres, breaks own record

The Shaolin Monk ran on water for 125 metres using only thin water boards for support.

A Shaolin monk in China has broken his own record as he ran on water for 125 metres without falling, in Quanzhou China. He had earlier run on the water for 118 metres.

According to a report on New China TV, Shi Liliang trained for more than ten years in his attempts to run on water and used floating boards for support.

He told New China TV “People need to trust themselves. Last year, I failed five times, and I managed to run 118 meters successfully.”

Shi used thin floating board to run on the water, and the feat requires tremendous skill and technique, even with the boards.

