Tuesday, May 08, 2018
VIDEO: Bride tosses bouquet in the air; ceiling tumbles down on guests

Weddings might look all rosy in photos, but things can horribly go wrong at times. This is precisely what happened when a bride brought the whole ceiling down after throwing her bouquet in the air.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 8:23:35 pm
Things can often go wrong at a wedding. Here's one such shocking incident.
If you thought Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding is the only one making all the buzz on the Internet, you’re wrong. The wedding season is going on in full swing, and many people are busy sharing their pictures and funny videos. One such hilarious wedding blooper recently went viral, and it will leave you shocked.

A bride recently brought the whole ceiling down after throwing her bouquet in the air. Confused? The bride, who hails from China, followed the common practice of throwing back her bouquet to her bridesmaid, but it didn’t end well. Wondering what really happened? Well, the bouquet hit the roof and the ceiling tumbled down on guests.

Watch the video here.

 

Have you ever seen anything that bizarre? Tell us in this comments below.

