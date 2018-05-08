VIDEO: Bride tosses bouquet in the air; ceiling tumbles down on guests

Things can often go wrong at a wedding. Here’s one such shocking incident. (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook) Things can often go wrong at a wedding. Here’s one such shocking incident. (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook)

If you thought Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding is the only one making all the buzz on the Internet, you’re wrong. The wedding season is going on in full swing, and many people are busy sharing their pictures and funny videos. One such hilarious wedding blooper recently went viral, and it will leave you shocked.

A bride recently brought the whole ceiling down after throwing her bouquet in the air. Confused? The bride, who hails from China, followed the common practice of throwing back her bouquet to her bridesmaid, but it didn’t end well. Wondering what really happened? Well, the bouquet hit the roof and the ceiling tumbled down on guests.

Watch the video here.

Have you ever seen anything that bizarre? Tell us in this comments below.

