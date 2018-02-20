Cheating’s good with PnB! Zomato shows you how

Zomato India’s social media team seems to be making hay while the sun shines. (Source: Zomato India/Twitter) Zomato India’s social media team seems to be making hay while the sun shines. (Source: Zomato India/Twitter)

With many across the globe still reeling under shock after the Nirav Modi-PNB fraud case came to light, Zomato seems to be making hay while the sun shines. While the restaurant-aggregating service has, in the past too, been in troubled waters after its advertisements struck the wrong chord with many, their latest could be a punny take on what is one of the biggest scams that India has witnessed. Previously, several people, including public figures, had found their advertisement on a huge billboard in Mumbai with the acronyms MC and BC in bold “outrageous” and “absolutely shameful”.

That was, however, the company’s attempt at taking a dig at the usual lingo that a lot of Indians resort to, when what they had meant (and written right below the initials was — Mac N’ Cheese and Butter Chicken). Cut to their latest advertisement, which seems to be on a similar vein that reads “PNB” — nope, not Punjab National Bank, but paranthas n’ butter.

Shared simultaneously on Facebook and Twitter, here are some of the reactions their latest advertisement has garnered.

Whoever make these ads…

You’re too good 👍😛 — Priya. (@_priya_rathore) February 20, 2018

U guys are nailing same way as amul butter tag lines — Disha R (@discoo25) February 20, 2018

Hahahahahahahahahahahah

More than I should have 🤣🤣🤣 — kanika kharbanda (@bulbulkharbanda) February 20, 2018

Shared simultaneously on Facebook and Twitter, here are some of the reactions their latest advertisement has garnered.

Amul too, is known for its tongue-in-cheek advertisements. From paying a tribute to Priya Prakash Varrier, whose innocently playful winks set the Internet on fire to taking funny digs on Shashi Tharoor rich English vocabulary — the advertisements are known for taking a stand and in an interesting way. Probably why many social media users were wondering if Zomato has hired Amul’s marketing team now.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd