Zomato apologises after latest ‘MC BC’ ad goes viral, generating mixed reactions

A huge billboard with a Zomato advertisement on it has been generating a buzz on the Internet, especially Twitter. After a very upset socialite and entrepreneur Suhel Seth posted a picture of an advertisement by the restaurant-aggregator company with the abbreviations ‘MC, BC’ (both popular initialisms for Hindi cuss words) in bold text, people have taken to social media responding to the word-game the company has indulged in, on the poster. While some have lauded Zomato’s wit, others have chimed in with Seth’s disapproval at the implication of profanity on a mass medium.

Although, Zomato’s interpretation of MC is “mac n’ cheese” and BC is “butter chicken”. So the advertisement actually reads “Mac n’ cheese? Butter chicken? We’ve got it all. Order food online on Zomato.” An unimpressed Seth, however, tweeted the picture with the caption “Shame on you @ZomatoIN ! Absolutely shameful what you’ve attempted to do. Your investors should be sickened by your behaviour! @smritiirani : this is outrageous. @ascionline.”

Shame on you @ZomatoIN ! Absolutely shameful what you’ve attempted to do. Your investors should be sickened by your behaviour! @smritiirani : this is outrageous. @ascionline pic.twitter.com/pSChhHSrxo — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) November 30, 2017

Responding to Seth’s tweet, Pankaj Chaddah, the co-founder of Zomato, accepted that though they did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments, the company does realise why it can be offensive and apologised. He also said that they would take the ad down immediately. “Hey, while we didn’t mean to, we can see why it can be offensive to people, and we apologize for it. We will take this ad down with immediate effect. cc @AksharPathak @prao24,” he tweeted.

Hey, while we didn’t mean to, we can see why it can be offensive to people, and we apologize for it.

We will take this ad down with immediate effect. cc @AksharPathak @prao24 — Pankaj Chaddah (@pankajchaddah) November 30, 2017

While Seth found the advertisement offensive and even tagged Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Textiles, in his tweet, people on Twitter are busy finding similar Zomato ads funny instead! And the others, well…how much time does it take to make a joke anyway! Check out some of the responses the advertisements have generated:

Zomato is killing it with their hoardings. Neat 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/WTYfw4DJkS — Jayesh Ughade (@jayeshughade) November 28, 2017

Zomato ne dilli ki yaad dila di lmAO. pic.twitter.com/vUckbkg3vF — Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) November 28, 2017

This add is brilliant. Very creative and humorous. #FreedomOfExpression please don’t take it down. — Manish Vyas (@whathehelll) November 30, 2017

It is all in genuine fun! Come on! Maybe don’t put this on a huge hoarding, but please don’t rescind the whole ad altogether! — What’s in a name? 🤷 (@k0ol1) November 30, 2017

Here are other similarly witty posters people have spotted on the Internet.

This is some brilliant outdoor advertising by @ZomatoIN. pic.twitter.com/LGCgBFHeQB — Abhishek Mudgal (@Yuvlicious) November 28, 2017

Super smart eye-balls catching advertising by Zomato!!!! http://t.co/nS9g1FOL8p — Kala Vijayraghavan (@Kala_ET) November 28, 2017

Hey guys, we at @Zomato (me mostly, I’m a great team player) have been working on some outdoor ads. If you spot one in your city, please share a picture with us (me). Thanks! 😇 ☺️ pic.twitter.com/sxl5qYpAuk — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 29, 2017

