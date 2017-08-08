‘I don’t want to loose you’ — Delhi man’s chat with Zomato customer care will leave you in splits

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Krisshna Sarswat, a corporate lawyer from South Delhi, confirmed that he got 400 credits to his Zomato account. (Source: Krisshna Sarswat/Facebook, File Photo) Speaking to indianexpress.com, Krisshna Sarswat, a corporate lawyer from South Delhi, confirmed that he got 400 credits to his Zomato account. (Source: Krisshna Sarswat/Facebook, File Photo)

You never know when the hunger pangs decide to hit you and when they do, the first thing we do is to reach out to one of the many food-ordering apps and place the order. But what if you get more than what you signed up for? Well, Krisshna Sarswat recently ordered food on Zomato, and when it took longer than usual, Sarswat reached out to their customer care service. Little did he know that he was in for a surprise. Not only did the customer care ‘bot’ respond to him sweetly, going by the screenshots of the conversation he shared on Facebook, they even flirted, and Sarswat ended up getting Rs 400 credited to his Zomato Wallet!

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sarswat, a 25-year-old corporate lawyer from South Delhi, confirmed that he got 400 credits to his Zomato account.

“Dear World, Behold the most interesting Zomato chat. This indeed was the best Bot chat/customer support chat I ever had. WAY TO GO ZOMATO, you got some funny wits on keyboard. Thanks for 400 credits. #zomato. Laughed hard all way through it. Swiggy- Pay heed now.” He wrote on Facebook, along with the screenshots of the conversations that ensued between the two of them.

It started when Sarswat said he wants to ‘break up’ and the ‘bot’ replied “Nooo, I can’t loose you”. This is not the first time that a conversation with Zomato’s customer care is making news. In December last year, an executive decided to give a customer some ‘gyaan’ on how cigarettes are injurious for health.

