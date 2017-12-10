Zaira Wasim molested on Air Vistara flight; support pours in on Twitter, asking her to be strong

Zaira Wasim was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai on a Vistara flight when a passenger misbehaved with the Dangal actor. (Source: Zaira Wasim/ Instagram Live, Varinder Chawla/ Express file photo) Zaira Wasim was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai on a Vistara flight when a passenger misbehaved with the Dangal actor. (Source: Zaira Wasim/ Instagram Live, Varinder Chawla/ Express file photo)

Actor Zaira Wasim was left in tears after her cry for help on an Air Vistara flight went unanswered. The actor broke down as she alleged that she was molested on the flight by a middle-aged man sitting right behind her. The Dangal girl took to Instagram to share the horrific experience with her fans and followers, and broke down highlighting how no one helped, saying, “this is not done.”

Sharing the traumatic experience on an Instagram chat, the Secret Superstar actress said, “I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel… this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing.”

She even shared a few images from her two-hour journey from Delhi to Mumbai and “managed” to get a snap of a foot sticking out behind her seat, resting on the armrest. “It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” adding that the lights were dimmed inside the cabin and it made things worse.

Zaira Wasim shared a few images from the flight on her Instagram story with her followers. Zaira Wasim shared a few images from the flight on her Instagram story with her followers.

Her Instagram Live video created a huge buzz across social media platforms and from politicians and actors and sports personalities all came out to support the young girl. While Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for quick actions as she was “appalled” by the incident and being a mother of “2 daughters” she could relate to her agony. The state’s former CM Omar Abdullah, wrestler Babita Phogat, actor Swara Bhaskar all voiced their support and asked her to stay strong.

Any harassment/crime against women shld be dealt with swiftly & effectively. As a mother of 2 daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope the relevant authorities take strict action @airvistara @Ashok_Gajapathi @jayantsinha — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 10, 2017

The passenger should be identified to the police by @airvistara & a case filed for legal action. None of this “he fell at my feet so I forgive him” rubbish! http://t.co/1umbBOOGAu — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 10, 2017

Absolutely shameful and intolerable. We are now at that point where a 17 year old child has to remind us what is right and what is wrong. Im so sorry that adults around u let u down #ZairaWasim But u keep up the good fight. SO many ppl with u! #StayStrong http://t.co/w6zFI6Rj4J — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 10, 2017

Extremely sad to learn of the horrible abuse suffered by #ZairaWasim. I am glad she spoke out. We need to confront such issues head on & punish perpetrators. http://t.co/tzb1xcPZbi — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) December 10, 2017

However, there were a few who called it “cheap publicity stunt”. Ignoring the fact that she complained to the crew, they accused her saying she went live to create “drama” after landing when she could have alerted them mid-air.

Strange as it may sound, why was hue and cry not made when she was facing the issue. Getting out and posting on Social Media to draw attention seems to be the trend these days. Taking a selfie while crying #ZairaWasim — Manoj Nair (@mgknair) December 10, 2017

It is unclear if she raised an alarm with crew while on board. Logically, she should have done it and the man could have been immediately apprehended. Unlikely that an airline would ignore a film actor complaint. — Pooja Shali (@PoojaShali) December 10, 2017

Looks like its a Fake Drama #ZairaWasim pic.twitter.com/kihNhg3Sri — Varun Naidu (@chocovarun) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim incident once again proves that Bollywood people are not very bright ones. If you are molested, will you go to police & complain or will post a sobbing Instagram post seeking sympathies? — Tavleen (@Tavleengiri) December 10, 2017

Nowhere has #ZairaWasim stated that she did complain to Cabin Crew about the unruly passenger & that they ignored her. Her manager is peddling lies. Instead of Complaining, Confronting & Changing her seat, she’s going Live on @instagram.Priorities? Just a Cheap Publicity Stunt. — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 10, 2017

It might be the case of etiquettes than molestation, one should not be judged so quickly

No offense Pic for reference #ZairaWasim pic.twitter.com/zK6vrDXU5F — prasoon srivastava (@prasoonrocker) December 10, 2017

There were also others who felt she could have done more and taken matters into her own hands, “instead of crying”, but supported her.

#ZairaWasim could have shown some Dangal in Flight to expose the molester instead of weeping! Girls should have some courage to fight back such incidents! But We should condemn that incident instead of judging her! God bless you! — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) December 10, 2017

Rather than making videos, I think a girl should slap those people who misbehaves and molest. If you can’t help yourself, nobody will help you. #zairawasim I can feel your pain but you should have slapped that person. Expectations are high from you. — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim you should have raised your objection and slapped that creep than and there shame them publicly this creeps have been brought up in such a mannerisms that they deserve public punishment you have done no wrong stop crying next time fight back hit them hard. — abdul quadeer (@mmaq78) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim Hi Sister, You should have got up and gave tite “SLAP” to that guy, then everybody would have helped you. And if you informed this to flight attended n they didn’t help then they should be punished as well. This world is full of creeps like that.. be strong, take care — Honestarun (@arun2twitt) December 10, 2017

Many came forward to support Wasim and shut people who tried to shame her or found faults in her dealing with the situation.

Don’t bother reading social media replies to the News about what happened with #ZairaWasim . Publicity stunt, why not calling Police etc etc As usual, pure heartless Garbage. And people wonder why women don’t speak up more often. — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) December 10, 2017

Who are we?

Indians What do we want?

Women safety How do we get it?

By blaming and shaming the victim#ZairaWasim — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 10, 2017

If a Female celeb puts her opinion then she’s Fake, wants publicity & If not then she’s a coward who once raised feminism flag.The hypocrisy meets Irony here.STOP JUDGING #ZairaWasim — Ritik Singh (@MindOfPsyche) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim At the time when we all should seriously consider the ways through which we can stop such predatory behavior, we are spending our time and outrage on how to sham the victim who is a juvenile. It has to Change. — Raina ji ki Ladki😉 (@sneha_raina98) December 10, 2017

People ranting that #ZairaWasim didn’t slap that person senseless. When someone is stuck in such a situation you just stop thinking straight. You become more nervous and the fear just overtakes your mental control. Instead of pinpointing can we just support the girl. — Jananee 🖤 (@being_jananee) December 10, 2017

It is our moral duty to support #ZairaWasim. Victims of sexual harassment need support from the society. There needs to be a comprehensive investigation in this case. Many women like her don’t speak up, but she has, let’s support her and encourage others to speak up as well. — Being Political (@BeingPolitical5) December 10, 2017

#ZairaWasim, so sorry about the Terrible and Unfortunate incident.

I’m glad you stood up to it and totally agree that ‘Nobody will fight for us unless we dont do it ourselves!’#HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/7RmrCskgni — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) December 10, 2017

The person who don’t how to sit in a flight is not a person actually he’s a animal with a boarding pass.@airvistara look into the matter asap.

I Stand With @ZairaWasimmm #ZairaWasim — Naveen Pal Singh (@navipalsingh) December 9, 2017

SHAME N It’s ALARMING 😠😠😡 In Flight… All this happened…

It could happen with anybody, this time #ZairaWasim was there.. Next could be anyone.

I am SHOCKED by seeing @ZairaWasimmm ‘s Insta video 😡@airvistara you should look into the matter with STRICT action.#RjAlok pic.twitter.com/Idg1USpCFS — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) December 10, 2017

Following the uproar, Air Vistara issued a statement saying they are looking into the incident and has zero tolerance for such behaviour: “We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board our flight last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour.”

While the debate is still on, Mumbai Police has recorded Wasim’s statement and a case has been registered against the unidentified flyer under Section 354 and POSCO Act as she is a minor.

