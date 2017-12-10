Express Eye

Zaira Wasim molested on Air Vistara flight; support pours in on Twitter, asking her to be strong

Most people on Twitter extended their support to Zaira Wasim, be it politicians and her fellow actors or her fans online, but there were still a few who accused her of orchestrating a "publicity stunt".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 10, 2017 6:30 pm
Actor Zaira Wasim was left in tears after her cry for help on an Air Vistara flight went unanswered. The actor broke down as she alleged that she was molested on the flight by a middle-aged man sitting right behind her. The Dangal girl took to Instagram to share the horrific experience with her fans and followers, and broke down highlighting how no one helped, saying, “this is not done.”

Sharing the traumatic experience on an Instagram chat, the Secret Superstar actress said, “I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel… this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing.”

She even shared a few images from her two-hour journey from Delhi to Mumbai and “managed” to get a snap of a foot sticking out behind her seat, resting on the armrest. “It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” adding that the lights were dimmed inside the cabin and it made things worse.

Her Instagram Live video created a huge buzz across social media platforms and from politicians and actors and sports personalities all came out to support the young girl. While Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for quick actions as she was “appalled” by the incident and being a mother of “2 daughters” she could relate to her agony. The state’s former CM Omar Abdullah, wrestler Babita Phogat, actor Swara Bhaskar all voiced their support and asked her to stay strong.

However, there were a few who called it “cheap publicity stunt”. Ignoring the fact that she complained to the crew, they accused her saying she went live to create “drama” after landing when she could have alerted them mid-air.

There were also others who felt she could have done more and taken matters into her own hands, “instead of crying”, but supported her.

Many came forward to support Wasim and shut people who tried to shame her or found faults in her dealing with the situation.

Following the uproar, Air Vistara issued a statement saying they are looking into the incident and has zero tolerance for such behaviour: “We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board our flight last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour.”

While the debate is still on, Mumbai Police has recorded Wasim’s statement and a case has been registered against the unidentified flyer under Section 354 and POSCO Act as she is a minor.

