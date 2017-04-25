Anil Kumble’s tweet mix-up congratulating Zaheer Khan and the wrong Sagarika has Twitterati in splits

Many Twitter users were quick to compare Kumble’s mix-up of names to the recent Snapchat-Snapdeal mix up. (Source: File Photo) Many Twitter users were quick to compare Kumble’s mix-up of names to the recent Snapchat-Snapdeal mix up. (Source: File Photo)

Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan took to social media on April 24 to announce his engagement with actress Sagarika Ghatge of Chak De! India fame. Although the couple is inundated with wishes and congratulatory messages on Twitter, it’s Anil Kumble’s tweet that has generated quite a lot of buzz. While wishing them, Kumble ended up tagging Sagarika Ghose, a journalist, instead of Ghatge, thus leading to a laugh riot on the micro-blogging site.

ALSO READ | Zaheer Khan gets engaged to actress Sagarika Ghatge

Many Twitter users were quick to compare Kumble’s hilarious mix-up of names to the recent Snapchat-Snapdeal confusion that lead to many uniformed users giving bad reviews to Snapdeal — an Indian company — in haste. Similarly, after Sonu Nigam’s tweet on Azaan and the controversy it stirred, a bewildered Sonu Sood ended up at the receiving end of many people’s wrath on social media.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag congratulates Zaheer Khan on engagement in typical Viru fashion

While Kumble was quick to realise his mistake and tag the right person, the official Twitter account of IPL team Delhi Daredevils did the same goof-up (before realising and deleting the tweet).

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)

Ghose too, joined in the fun, by tweeting “Oops wrong Sagarika, sirs! Main do bachche ki ma hoon.”

oops wrong Sagarika, sirs! Main do bachche ki ma hoon🤣 http://t.co/37wH9INQZP — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 24, 2017

Here are some of the reactions Kumble’s tweet garnered.

Monday gets to the best of us. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OkDy3nyQrQ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 24, 2017

Mumbai messing up the chase like Kumble messed up with Sagarika. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 24, 2017

Anil Kumble congratulate Zaheer Khan. Rest is history 🤕 pic.twitter.com/WFTeCrfIg4 — Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) April 25, 2017

Someone’s not gonna be pleased. pic.twitter.com/yovHxvzrMw — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 24, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd