After Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s brilliant partnership, Twitterati are coming up with hilarious ‘Yograj Singh’s reactions’

Guess how Yograj Singh will be feeling after the India vs England ODI match? (Source: Express Archive. PTI) Guess how Yograj Singh will be feeling after the India vs England ODI match? (Source: Express Archive. PTI)

India registered a massive victory against England in the second ODI in Cuttack and are now leading the series 2-0. What stood out was the beautiful partnership between Yuvraj Singh and M S Dhoni, with 256 runs between them. While Yuvraj smashed 150 off 127 balls, Dhoni scored 134 off 122 deliveries. As they led the team to a great win, the duo was showered with praise, especially on social media, with hashtags like ‘Dhoni maar raha hai’ trending big time. While at that, Twitter users also began to imagine what Yograj Singh, Yuvraj’s father must be going through watching their partnership, and came up with some hilarious memes as a result.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retires as captain but people can’t stop trolling Yuvraj’s father Yograj Singh

The former Indian cricketer had previously gone on record to say that his son was in the team again because Dhoni is no longer the captain. “I had said this couple of years ago that he would be back in the team once Dhoni wasn’t the captain. It’s proved true now,” he said in an interview to Maharashtra Times. He had also compared Dhoni to Ravana. “The way Ravana’s proud came to an end, Dhoni will also suffer some day. He considers himself much above Ravana,” he had reportedly said.

It seems as Indians were celebrating the stalwarts’ performance, they also did not forget what Yograj had said previously, and thus went with all guns blazing on Twitter.

Sample some of their tweets, here.

Yograj Singh watching both Yuvraj & Dhoni playing together.#INDvENG

. pic.twitter.com/bTZoB4mM44 — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 19, 2017

Yograj Singh

When Yuvraj scores a boundary – Pic 1

When Dhoni scores a boundary – Pic 2 pic.twitter.com/YldXbXZSWz — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 19, 2017

“Shaabash”

“Hat Kanjar”

“Maar ek chakka”

“Out ho ja BC!”

“Jeeta reh!”

“PENNILESS!” ~ Yograj Singh after every strike rotation. #IndvsEng — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 19, 2017

Yograj Singh must be confused, whether to be happy that Yuvraj scored a hundred or to be sad that Dhoni too is scoring. #INDvENG — Chirayu Gupta (@TimelessSteel) January 19, 2017

Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni in a great partnership.

The only one that can come between them is Yograj Singh. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 19, 2017

See that again and again Yograj Singh #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/CokpEPg0WX — TheGoanPatiala (@TheGoanPatiala) January 19, 2017

Yuvraj Singh & Dhoni are secretly in a relationship, All of this is just to impress Yograj Singh.#IndvsEng #SheronKaZamaana — Daddy (@screwsagar) January 19, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd