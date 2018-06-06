VIDEO: YouTuber PewDiePie pokes fun at Ekta Kapoor, Indians and bizarre ‘desi’ posts

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie took a dig at Ekta Kapoor for her tweets yet again! (Source: File Photo) Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie took a dig at Ekta Kapoor for her tweets yet again! (Source: File Photo)

YouTuber PewDiePie has had several interactions with producer and the godmother of Indian soap opera, Ekta Kapoor. Just recently, the YouTuber posted a video of an old serial of Kapoor’s Kasam Se and called it “good quality”. While the tweet went viral as the desi audience was baffled to see a “firangi” fan admiring the serial. However, it was later cleared out that it was a sarcastic take to poke fun at the content.

All this triggered Kapoor to a great extent so much that she went on a Twitter rant to give a fitting reply to her Swedish “fan”. “Bhai tu kaun hai! (Who are you, brother?) Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) (sic),” she earlier tweeted.

U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! http://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I’ll send u some fresh videos — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 13, 2018

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening :) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India’s popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth’) remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous’ was titled ‘ india u lose’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn’t know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I’m back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) http://t.co/miESFOiFrO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 11, 2018

After quite some time, the YouTuber noticed the tweet and decided to post a video to poke fun at (almost everything wrong with) Ekta Kapoor and the rest of the Indians on social media.

Watch the video here.

As soon as this video got Kapoor’s attention, she replied on Twitter.

Nursing dental n back issues not able to even smile at veeres success I was finally able to guffaw as peudy has posted one more video and I knewwwwww he wud;) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 5, 2018

Here are some of the reactions.

This time she dint even dare to tag him . — Prithvi bathla (@BathlaPrithvi) June 5, 2018

That’s what people say when they’re grounded😂😆😅 — Prashant singh (@thatboyprashant) June 5, 2018

Ekta mam the youth is changing time to you have more in tv shows now no one is watching you show now

How’re next generation want only 15 episodes in one year not more then 20 or 40 continues episodes. We are happy in 15 episodes only we can waite 3 years to release next season — Ankit Digi (@ankit_digi) June 6, 2018

Take care Ekta and bounce back as your self. All the best. God bless — shobana sridharan (@shoba999) June 5, 2018

Pewdiepie has roasted Ekta Kapoor again!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭 — Hrithik🍕 (@hrithik_says) June 5, 2018

Damn it! @pewdiepie you destroyed ekta kapoor. I’ll miss the over dramatic soap. 😂 — Rishay raghav (@RaghavRishay) June 4, 2018

Wait Ekta Kapoor is having a twitter beef with Pewdiepie

Wat

What timeline is this — Faze (@FazeStayNight) June 5, 2018

The difference between pewdiepie and ekta kapoor. While he doesn’t give shit about your rant, you on the other hand can’t accept criticism. This tweet shows your insecurity. — Srideep Kavlekar (@ksrideep15) June 5, 2018

What are your thoughts about the Swedish YouTuber’s sarcastic tweets? Tell us in the comments below.

