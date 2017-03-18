Trending News

Yogi Adityanath is new Uttar Pradesh CM, Twitterati divided

While many were happy with the big announcement, there are many who are somewhat skeptical.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: March 18, 2017 8:32 pm
Yogi Adityanath, uttar pradesh, up cm, Yogi Adityanath up cm, up cm bjp, up cm Yogi Adityanath, uttar pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath history, who is Yogi Adityanath, india news, latest news BJP MP Yogi Adityanath is the next CM of Uttar Pradesh. (Source: File Photo)

After a lot of speculations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finally announced the name of Yogi Adityanath as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Newly-elected MLAs of the BJP, 312 in total, met in Lucknow to elect the leader of the state legislature party on Saturday (March 18). The meeting was overseen by union minister and senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu and senior leader Bhupendra Yadav at the Lok Bhawan. Yogi, who is an MP from Gorakhpur, is known for having a staunch Hindutva ideology and making anti-Muslim statements. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will be the deputy CMs of the state.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlights: BJP chooses Gorakhpur MP as legislature party leader

Union Minister Manoj Sinha, Home Minister and former state chief minister Rajnath Singh, state party chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and eight-time MLA from Shahjahanpur Suresh Khanna were in the fray as the main contenders for the post by their party men.

Adityanath’s name was proposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Khanna and was supported by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. The BJP had swept the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections by winning 312 of the 403 assembly seats.

ALSO READ | Who is Yogi Adityanath? Everything you need to know

Speculation over Yogi Adiyanath’s name had resulted in a great buzz across social media platforms. Even before his name was official announced, people on Twitter went berserk. His name started trending on the micro-blogging site and even dominated the trends. However, there is a mixed reaction to this big announcement. While many are happy and not surprised by the official pick of the BJP and predicted that now the dream of Ram Temple will be fulfilled, there were many who were shocked after hearing the news. Many predicted that the Adityanath’s anti-minority stand would affect Muslim population in the state. Few also had funny reactions to the news and quite oddly, Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel’s image became a hit meme too. The actor’s slight resemblence with the BJP leader became the fodder for fun on Twitter.

Here’s how people reacted to the big announcement.

What is your reaction?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 18: Latest News