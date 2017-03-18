Yogi Adityanath is new Uttar Pradesh CM, Twitterati divided

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath is the next CM of Uttar Pradesh. (Source: File Photo) BJP MP Yogi Adityanath is the next CM of Uttar Pradesh. (Source: File Photo)

After a lot of speculations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finally announced the name of Yogi Adityanath as the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Newly-elected MLAs of the BJP, 312 in total, met in Lucknow to elect the leader of the state legislature party on Saturday (March 18). The meeting was overseen by union minister and senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu and senior leader Bhupendra Yadav at the Lok Bhawan. Yogi, who is an MP from Gorakhpur, is known for having a staunch Hindutva ideology and making anti-Muslim statements. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will be the deputy CMs of the state.

Union Minister Manoj Sinha, Home Minister and former state chief minister Rajnath Singh, state party chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and eight-time MLA from Shahjahanpur Suresh Khanna were in the fray as the main contenders for the post by their party men.

Adityanath’s name was proposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Khanna and was supported by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. The BJP had swept the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections by winning 312 of the 403 assembly seats.

Speculation over Yogi Adiyanath’s name had resulted in a great buzz across social media platforms. Even before his name was official announced, people on Twitter went berserk. His name started trending on the micro-blogging site and even dominated the trends. However, there is a mixed reaction to this big announcement. While many are happy and not surprised by the official pick of the BJP and predicted that now the dream of Ram Temple will be fulfilled, there were many who were shocked after hearing the news. Many predicted that the Adityanath’s anti-minority stand would affect Muslim population in the state. Few also had funny reactions to the news and quite oddly, Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel’s image became a hit meme too. The actor’s slight resemblence with the BJP leader became the fodder for fun on Twitter.

Here’s how people reacted to the big announcement.

There was once a time when Buddha and Mahavir left their kingdom and became yogis and today we have Yogi Adityanath. #YogiAdityanath — Vishal Shirke (@weshallshirke) March 18, 2017

Only Lord Ram can save UP now. wow what a decision. BJP finally did what was expected from them #YogiAdityanath — Saurabh Tomar (@Mbatious11) March 18, 2017

And with #YogiAdityanath, the BJP finally drops all pretenses of development and goes full Hinduvta. — Krishna NS (@the_baba1) March 18, 2017

In the election, #YogiAdityanath was not relevant. The people voted for good governance, not cow protection. This is cheating the voters. — M (@Madhavji7) March 18, 2017

#YogiAdityanath Now that he is CM, Yogi shall be next BJP PM. Time to build Grand Ram Temple and stand up for Hindus in UP. Jai Shri Ram. — Hrishikesh Trivedi (@RishiTri76) March 18, 2017

Delhi me modi UP me yogi…. har har modi har har yogi #YogiAdityanath — Himanshu Rawat (@Himan6010) March 18, 2017

#Modi and unpredictability.

A bold decision to see #YogiAdityanath going to rule the biggest state of the country. — | Deepak Jawake | (@Saali_Zindagi) March 18, 2017

#YogiAdityanath

Jab Narendra Modi was made PM candidate same people who are criticizing Yogi was criticizing Modi, some people never change — Maharaj Pupeshwar (@maharajpupeshw) March 18, 2017

Development is by product of having power in right hand, crime is by product of power in evils hand. #YogiAdityanath @yogi_adityanath — Ravindra Shukla (@ravindra_shukla) March 18, 2017

From Akhilesh to Yogi Adityanath..just went 100 years backwards #smh #YogiAdityanath — Azmal Patel (@az_ptl) March 18, 2017

Is this a turning point for #NarendraModi ? Will appointing #YogiAdityanath cost #BJP 2019? I think so… — Sachin Dave (@SachinDave_) March 18, 2017

All BJP supporters with news of Yogi Adityanath are like#YogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/KjBeLBMnim — Udta Liberal (@UdtaLiberal) March 18, 2017

I’m gonna make Venkaiah’s job easier. YOGI means Young, Outstanding, Generous Indian — Ashwin S Kumar (@ashwinskumar) March 18, 2017

People aren’t scared of Yogi Adityanath. They’re scared of his clothes. — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) March 18, 2017

Don’t know about anyone else but definitely COWS are feeling relieved with the announcement of #YogiAdityanath as CM of UP. — Phd in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) March 18, 2017

“UP ko ye sath Pasand hai”. We did not realised but Akhilesh was actually talking about #YogiAdityanath — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) March 18, 2017

