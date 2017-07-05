Yash Raj Films introduces Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadhar Jain, Twitterati rule it reeks of nepotism

Yash Raj Films is all set to introduce two new actors, Anya Singh and Aadar Jain who are all set to debut in Bollywood with Habib Faisal’s next. (Source: @yrf/ Twitter) Yash Raj Films is all set to introduce two new actors, Anya Singh and Aadar Jain who are all set to debut in Bollywood with Habib Faisal’s next. (Source: @yrf/ Twitter)

Ever since Kangana Ranaut appeared in the fifth season of Koffee with Karan and unabashedly slammed Karan Johar for being the ‘movie mafia’ who runs Bollywood, ‘nepotism’ debate started in B-town. While during the show Johar laughed it off, it soon took an ugly turn with both sticking to their point. Many other star kids spoke about nepotism but of course spoke against it and made it clear that they were ‘not favoured’. From Sonakshi Sinha to Alia Bhatt, almost everyone spoke and echoed Karan Johar’s thoughts.

And no matter how much the debate caused a stir, and if you couldn’t decide who was right, you must check out the recent tweets by Yash Raj films. Yash Raj Films is all set to introduce two new actors, Anya Singh and Aadar Jain who are all set to debut in Bollywood with Habib Faisal’s next. Introducing the two newbies, they triggered a great marketing campaign to promote the stars — and the difference between their promotions is hard to ignore.

While both the upcoming talents are presented in the best glamourous avatar, Singh’s humble beginning is highlighted in the tweets whereas each tweet for Jain kept referring to the lineage he comes from as he is Raj Kapoor’s grandson. It many the promotion was quite sexist too.

Soon Karan Johar too shared a picture of Jain welcoming him to the industry and wrote, “A talented chip of the legendary block….welcome to the movies AADAR JAIN….shine on!!!!!”

A talented chip of the legendary block….welcome to the movies AADAR JAIN….shine on!!!!! @yrf @Shanoozeing pic.twitter.com/ez0J475gvv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 5, 2017

Comedian Aditi Mittal was among the first to call out Yash Raj Films for harping on Jain’s lineage.

What if Yash Raj films just goes to houses of famous actors when 1st child is born & makes them sign blood contracts http://t.co/Q1GHYkbVmS — Aditi (@awryaditi) July 5, 2017

Q: Where do you see yourself in 20 years?

A: as the watermark of the poster that I’m currently the forefront of. http://t.co/Q1GHYkbVmS — Aditi (@awryaditi) July 5, 2017

Soon Twitterati took notice of his promotion campaign that was busy highlighting the ‘Kapoor’ genes and how ‘films run’ in his blood, they slammed the industry, and there is no denying this time about nepotism.

dedicated to all those struggling actors who can only project their own work to get roles pic.twitter.com/oMwDydNdWj — Shibesh (@lordoftheshibs) July 5, 2017

Why Bollywood??? I mean I HAVE NO PROBLEM WITH NEPOTISM. But this guy looks beyond hideous http://t.co/hVZpW5cQ81 — -benediction- (@yolostud) July 5, 2017

Nepotism….

Modi Ji please remove aarakshan from bollywood atleast… :( @narendramodi http://t.co/QVLcYEwdMU — Vimal Bisht 🇮🇳 (@ShahidKaaFan) July 5, 2017

Dekho children Bollywood mein koi nepotism shepotism nahi hota hai. Ask Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin. http://t.co/rlvVUfioS1 — Moo Cowfefe (@Agratha) July 5, 2017

Replace text with “there is no nepotism in Bollywood” http://t.co/f0jmRxwI5L — Vinay Aravind (@vinayaravind) July 5, 2017

He lookes terribly similar to Armaan Jain then got to know he is indeed his brother. Bollywood cant move beyond Nepotism. http://t.co/UopC8GuVnc — 🔹Ali🔹 (@jagghoomeya) July 5, 2017

Anything we can think of, @JayHind has done it.http://t.co/g1QRfkLZMv — FarraGau CowFefe (@YearOfRat) July 5, 2017

When you want to exploit family heritage but you got screwed by patriarchal system of last names http://t.co/zvoqra7H4d — Amba (@MumbaiCentral) July 5, 2017

When you walk in for an office interview with a CV that just has a big photo of your grandfather. http://t.co/5e07AMJBL6 — Agent Orange (@sumit_roy_) July 5, 2017

Aadar: Can wear suit, do whatever that is, play football, boy next door Anya: Can suggest nudity in multiple locations taaliyan for @yrf pic.twitter.com/tSBKwvmAyQ — Shibesh (@lordoftheshibs) July 5, 2017

best example of Nepotism in Bollywood👍 — Dinesh kr.Pandey (@Zeal20032002) July 5, 2017

T shirt PE nepotism ki picture Hai. — Moviemaniac (@bakchodlaundaaa) July 5, 2017

Bollywood beacom family business.

No chance for new talent #Napotism

Ppl of india plz say no to star kids — Brijesh Joshi (@brijesh_3487) July 5, 2017

Dharma Production and YRF banner are turning into Slytherin House where only pure bloods are allowed #nepotism — deepmala dutta (@deepmaladutta) July 5, 2017

like Rishi&Ranbir& Kareena they worked hard but YRF this is seriously nauseating,nepotism running amok in d industry #Disgusted #notwatching — chaitanya naidu (@chemc1990) July 5, 2017

