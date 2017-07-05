Latest News

Yash Raj Films introduces Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadhar Jain, Twitterati rule it reeks of nepotism

Soon Twitterati took notice of his promotion campaign that was busy highlighting the 'Kapoor' genes and how 'films run' in his blood, they slammed the industry, and there is no denying this time about nepotism.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2017 10:53 pm
aashar jain, raj kapoor, yash raj films, karan johar, nepotism in bollywood, raj kapoor grandson debut, bollywood news, entertainment news Yash Raj Films is all set to introduce two new actors, Anya Singh and Aadar Jain who are all set to debut in Bollywood with Habib Faisal’s next. (Source: @yrf/ Twitter)
Ever since Kangana Ranaut appeared in the fifth season of Koffee with Karan and unabashedly slammed Karan Johar for being the ‘movie mafia’ who runs Bollywood, ‘nepotism’ debate started in B-town. While during the show Johar laughed it off, it soon took an ugly turn with both sticking to their point. Many other star kids spoke about nepotism but of course spoke against it and made it clear that they were ‘not favoured’. From Sonakshi Sinha to Alia Bhatt, almost everyone spoke and echoed Karan Johar’s thoughts.

And no matter how much the debate caused a stir, and if you couldn’t decide who was right, you must check out the recent tweets by Yash Raj films. Yash Raj Films is all set to introduce two new actors, Anya Singh and Aadar Jain who are all set to debut in Bollywood with Habib Faisal’s next. Introducing the two newbies, they triggered a great marketing campaign to promote the stars — and the difference between their promotions is hard to ignore.

While both the upcoming talents are presented in the best glamourous avatar, Singh’s humble beginning is highlighted in the tweets whereas each tweet for Jain kept referring to the lineage he comes from as he is Raj Kapoor’s grandson. It many the promotion was quite sexist too.

Soon Karan Johar too shared a picture of Jain welcoming him to the industry and wrote, “A talented chip of the legendary block….welcome to the movies AADAR JAIN….shine on!!!!!”

Comedian Aditi Mittal was among the first to call out Yash Raj Films for harping on Jain’s lineage.

